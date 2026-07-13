"Single Mom" Lee Si-young sends her son to a school with 700 million won in tuition, but says, "I don't send him to academies or make him study"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Si-young shared her educational philosophy for her son.

On the 13th, a video titled "Chat Time About a Month in Canada" was released on the Boosiyoung channel.

Lee Si-young said she is preparing to spend a month in Canada with her son. She added, "We are going to Muskoka, a paradise of villas and lakes. There are thousands of lakes there, and the natural environment is wonderful. I think it is a great place for children to stay and play. There is a good camp in the middle of nature," expressing her excitement.

She continued, "I have been going to camp for three years. Because I want Ian to just play for now, I am not making him study, and he does not attend any academies. He only does sports, and I have never even looked into a study camp," revealing her parenting philosophy.

Lee Si-young explained, "Ian is working hard at ice hockey. Team sports help children become less timid and boost their confidence. Since Canada is a country of ice hockey, I am preparing so he can also go to an ice hockey camp there."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married in 2017 and had one son, but she divorced last year after eight years of marriage. After the divorce, she became pregnant with her second child by implanting an embryo that had been frozen, and she gave birth to a daughter on her own in January last year, becoming a mother of two.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.