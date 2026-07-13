An Yu-jin's Apartment, Where She Is Reportedly Set to Make a 1.8 Billion Won Capital Gain, Will Also House Seok Ji-yeon, Who Said It Feels Like an Overseas Resort

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] It has been reported that Seok Ji-yeon, a former announcer and broadcaster, and her husband Moon Gyeong-don, a professional golfer, are also preparing to move into The H Bangbae in Seoul's Seocho District, the apartment complex that drew attention after IVE's An Yu-jin won a general-sale lottery there.

On the 12th, Seok Ji-yeon shared a preview inspection site for The H Bangbae on her social media account, writing, "The pre-inspection was better than expected."

Her husband Moon Gyeong-don also posted on the same day, saying, "A pre-inspection two months before moving in. Is this an apartment or an overseas resort? It exceeded expectations. I really like it," expressing satisfaction with their new home.

Seok Ji-yeon also drew attention when she said, "Above all, I like the on-site childcare pickup service for children the most. They even provide academy rides."

The H Bangbae is drawing interest from prospective residents after it was reported that the builder has partnered with a childcare startup to introduce a complex-based childcare service for residents.

Earlier, The H Bangbae made headlines when news broke that An Yu-jin had won the lottery for a general-sale unit there.

The lottery allocation was about 215 units, and the complex attracted strong interest as a large new development in the Gangnam area.

In particular, the sale price for the 84-square-meter unit was reported at 2.243 billion won, while current asking prices are around 4 billion won.

As An Yu-jin was said to have won a general-sale 84-square-meter unit, attention also focused on the expected capital gain of about 1.8 billion won.

With its prime location, large-scale community facilities, and differentiated resident services, The H Bangbae is being viewed as a complex that has drawn strong interest from both celebrities and prospective residents.

Meanwhile, Seok Ji-yeon is a former announcer for Yonhap News TV and broadcaster. She married professional golfer Moon Gyeong-don in 2018, and they have a son.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.