Pungja’s 33 kg Weight Loss Shows in Photos, with a Noticeably Slimmer Fit in Hiking Gear

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] YouTuber and broadcaster Pungja shared an update, showing off a noticeably slimmer figure.

On the 13th, Pungja posted several photos on her social media without any explanation, giving fans a glimpse into her daily life.

The photos showed Pungja hiking with a large backpack.

From looking out at nature against a dramatic rock face to enjoying a relaxed hike, the images drew attention for their calm, everyday feel.

What stood out most was her clearly changed figure. Wearing a black T-shirt and hiking pants, Pungja revealed a much slimmer silhouette than before.

Her side profile, in particular, showed a leaner line and a noticeably lighter frame, making the effect of her 33 kg weight loss easy to see.

Pungja recently revealed that she had lost 33 kg, drawing attention for her steady self-care routine. These hiking photos are also attracting interest from fans by showing a dramatically changed appearance.

Fans responded with messages such as, "She really lost a lot of weight," "She looks healthy, and that’s great to see," "Even her hiking outfit fits completely differently now," and "You can really feel the results of her consistent effort," while sending their support.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.