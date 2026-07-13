'Political Controversy' Choi Siwon: "Started Thread, Wants to Talk and Concern About the Country's Future Together"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Super Junior member and actor Choi Siwon has begun communicating with fans through the new social media platform Threads.

On the 13th, Choi Siwon uploaded his first post to the social network service Threads, accompanied by a photo showing his back as he rode a horse. He offered a cheerful first greeting, asking, "Is this Threads?" and noting, "I just started Threads, but it feels quite empty.

" He continued to express his gratitude to his fans, saying, "Without the empathy and support you send, my thoughts might have remained just monologues. Every single word of warm encouragement and support brings me great comfort and strength.

I am sincerely grateful. " He further expressed his willingness to communicate actively, adding, "I want to continue contemplating the future of our country together with you and share the thoughts I have been pondering.

I will listen to other opinions and learn from them. Is it okay if we talk together?" The opening of this Threads is garnering even more attention given the ongoing political interpretations and controversies surrounding Choi Siwon's recent social media posts.

Choi Si-won sparked various interpretations last February when he posted and then deleted the four-character idioms "Injustice is bound to perish" and "The earth collapses and the roof tiles fall" on his social media on the day of former President Yoon Suk-yeol's first-instance sentencing. Last year, he also garnered attention for posting and then deleting a tribute to Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist in the United States.

Recently, various speculations have continued online as the fact that Jeon Han-gil, a YouTuber and former Korean history lecturer, publicly mentioned Choi Si-won on his YouTube channel, and that Choi had previously liked a post related to Jeon Han-gil, were brought back into the spotlight. However, regardless of the various speculations surrounding his political leanings, Choi Si-won's side has consistently maintained a stance of taking strong action against the dissemination of false information and malicious posts.

Recently, his agency, SM Entertainment, stated, "We are continuously securing evidence regarding acts of creating and disseminating false information related to our artists on online communities and platforms, or writing posts that mock or despise them," adding, "We plan to review the relevant posts and gradually expand the legal proceedings. " Subsequently, in June, Choi Si-won requested information from the U.

S. District Court for the Northern District of California to identify the writers of malicious comments.

It is reported that the process of identifying the poster's identity has become possible after the court granted Choi Si-won's request for discovery on the 3rd. On the 7th, he posted a message stating, "The silence ends here.

I will no longer stand idly by in the face of malice," once again clearly expressing his determination to take legal action against malicious posts and insulting comments.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.