Lee Si-young Says Removing Her Green-tinged Eyeliner Tattoo Made Her Look "Younger and Kinder"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Si-young showed off a noticeably different vibe after having her eyeliner tattoo removed.

On the 13th, the Boosiyoung channel released a video showing Lee Si-young's recent life.

Lee Si-young turned the camera on herself and began by saying, "You probably don't know this, but I actually had a very thick eyeliner tattoo. It had been there for so long that it had turned green. I kept thinking I should remove it, but I never got around to it."

She went on to share the hidden difficulties she had faced over the years, saying, "For several years, there were almost no weeks when I could take a break. I was also scared. Makeup artists kept telling me, 'Please get it removed,' 'It's so hard to work with when doing makeup,' and 'You can't even do a variety of makeup looks.' Even when I needed to appear bare-faced on camera, my makeup still looked heavy."

Lee Si-young said she finally decided to have it removed after watching her own childbirth vlog, adding, "The eye tattoo was distracting and I didn't like it."

After going to the hospital and undergoing the removal procedure, she said, "They told me one session would remove almost all of it, and it really did come off completely. I think I look a little younger and kinder. I look pure." She expressed satisfaction with the result.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married in 2017 and had one son, but she divorced last year after eight years of marriage. After the divorce, she became pregnant with her second child by implanting a frozen embryo. She gave birth to a daughter on her own in January last year and became a mother of two.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.