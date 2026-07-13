Kang Jae-joon, who lost 32 kg, explains why the weight came back: "The problem was being extreme with low-carb, high-fat meals and intermittent fasting" (With Sean)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Kang Jae-joon candidly revealed why he experienced weight regain and once again expressed his strong determination to diet.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel With Sean released a video titled, "Why Kang Jae-joon, who lost 32 kg, regained the weight (diet, lifestyle habits, meal plans, and exercise tips!)"

That day, Sean said, "Kang Jae-joon made a big declaration recently. He said he would delete his channel if he couldn't lose 20 kg," adding, "I understand how he feels. Getting healthier is not just about losing weight. You have to change your entire daily routine."

When Sean asked, "You said you would get the number on the scale to start with a 7, but now it's a 1. What happened?" Kang Jae-joon replied, "A few months ago, it started with 1, but now I've lost some weight and I'm down to 93 kg. I really pushed myself."

He then renewed his resolve, saying, "If I can't lose 20 kg by December 31 this year, I will blow up the channel."

The two later went running together along the Han River and continued talking about dieting and health.

Kang Jae-joon explained the background behind his weight regain, saying, "I ran my first full marathon in Hawaii. I did it at 90 kg without losing weight first, and my ankle got wrecked." He added, "After that, whenever I tried to run from time to time, it hurt again."

He continued, "Since I couldn't run, I felt depressed and frustrated. Then I started drinking. My bad habits came back," explaining that once he stopped exercising, his daily routine collapsed and his weight began to rise again.

He said, "The moment the first digit changed back to 1, I thought, 'I'm in big trouble.' Right then, my leg healed. So I started again."

He also reflected that his personality was one of the causes of the rebound. Kang Jae-joon said, "What I did wrong back then was that I have a perfectionist streak. If I couldn't run, I should have at least walked." He added honestly, "I want to get rid of that mindset."

He also expressed regret about his diet. "I should have combined it with regular meals in moderation, but I took it too far," he said. Sean responded, "That's right. It's hard to change everything at once. You need to take some time. If you suddenly go from eating delicious, greasy food to cutting it off completely, it becomes mentally exhausting."

Kang Jae-joon agreed, saying, "Exactly. I suddenly did everything other people do, like low-carb, high-fat meals and intermittent fasting. I want to learn more about dieting."

He especially emphasized that running means more to him than just weight loss. Kang Jae-joon said, "When I'm depressed or have a tendency toward panic disorder, running makes it all disappear. If I go a little deeper, I also have claustrophobia, and that gets better too." He added, "It makes me forget all my stress. More than losing weight, it feels like my life is being reorganized."

In closing, Kang Jae-joon said, "I'm tired of the word rebound, but I think this is my last diet." He added, "If I don't even try because the weight came back, then wouldn't I end up living with severe obesity for the rest of my life? There's no going back now. I will lose the weight one last time and become someone who can maintain it."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.