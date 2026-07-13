Kim Chang-ok Says Pak Se-ri's Tearful Press Conference Made the Flashbulbs Seem Cruel: Heartfelt Comfort on Table Tales

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Communication expert Kim Chang-ok shared why he decided to appear on the show after watching Pak Se-ri's tearful press conference, offering her sincere comfort.

On the episode of tvN STORY's Table Tales that aired on the 13th, Kim Chang-ok appeared as a guest and spoke with MCs Lee Young-ja and Pak Se-ri.

That day, Kim said, "I politely turned down the invitation to appear on Table Tales at first," adding, "Then I came across Pak Se-ri's press conference video through the YouTube algorithm."

He recalled, "To me, she looked like Joan of Arc, but she could not say a word for about 20 seconds while the flashbulbs kept going off. It looked as if the enemy were firing hundreds of thousands of arrows in the movie 300. The flashes looked so cruel, and watching her take it all without any reaction made me think a lot."

He added, "I deliberately did not look up the background of what had happened. I thought that even saying 'I want to comfort you' could be a form of violence."

After hearing Kim Chang-ok's heartfelt words, Pak Se-ri quietly became emotional.

She said, "Thank you. I think you understood a lot of what I was feeling at that moment," and recalled, "The flashbulbs went off while I was trying to collect myself. It had nothing to do with my emotions."

She went on to say that even sitting there, apart from the flashbulbs, was not easy at the time.

Even as the mood grew heavy, Kim lightened the atmosphere by joking, "When I think of Pak Se-ri, I was scared. Even though I'm the older brother, I felt like I could get into big trouble if I said the wrong thing. If I tried to comfort her clumsily, I might get hit even if she's younger than me."

Lee Young-ja then offered her support, saying, "I'm the senior when it comes to press conferences," and "Pak Se-ri handled it really wisely." Kim also expressed respect for Pak Se-ri's courage in facing her painful family history head-on.

Meanwhile, Pak Se-ri held a press conference in 2024 regarding her father's debt issues and explained the background to her decision to pursue legal action, saying, "Because we are family, I tried to resolve it as far as I could, but once one problem was solved, another kept repeating itself."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.