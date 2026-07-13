Kim Sook Discovers a Massive Beehive at Her Jeju Home, Eventually Calls 119 Emergency Number: "There Are 10,000 Bees" (KimSookTV)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Sook had a frightening experience after discovering an unexpected massive beehive at her second home in Jeju and asking for help from the 119 emergency number.

On the 13th, a video titled "An unidentified black shadow at the emergency Jeju house... We ended up calling 119" was uploaded to the YouTube channel KimsookTV.

That day, Kim Sook arrived at her second home in Jeju, spent the night there, and woke up the next morning. But the peaceful start did not last long. At around 7:53 a.m., she suddenly called out to the production team in a frantic voice, creating tension.

Kim Sook said with a serious expression, "What should I do? I need to call 119. This is bad."

She then headed toward the front door and said, "I opened the door and heard a wind-like sound." Pointing beyond the window, she added in shock, "Do you see that? They're all bees."

It turned out that a large native beehive was right next to the front door. Kim Sook was flustered by the unexpected sight and said, "Bees are the thing I hate most. How did this happen? Did it get like this in just two weeks?" She also recalled, "When I tried to open the door, it made a buzzing sound. Do you know how loud it was?"

She then estimated the size of the hive and said, "It's bigger than my face. It's 60 cm tall and 20 cm wide." She added, "It's creepy. I think there are about 2,000 bees."

In the end, Kim Sook called for help from the 119 emergency number, saying, "This is the first time I've called since Senior KBS open recruitment 7th class." A rescue worker arrived at the scene, checked the hive, and explained, "They built a nest. They're native bees."

However, the scale was far larger than expected, so professionals were needed. A beekeeper was eventually brought in as well. As the removal work began, Kim Sook kept expressing her surprise, saying, "It's not 2,000 bees, it's 10,000," drawing laughter.

After a series of twists and turns, the hive was safely removed, and Kim Sook received natural honey collected from it as a gift. She lightened the mood by tasting the honey with ice cream and showing her usual positive reaction, turning even the crisis into a cheerful ending.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.