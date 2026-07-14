56-year-old Kim Hye-soo, looks like she's in her 20s in this photo... A complete transformation in vibe with just a hairstyle

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Actress Kim Hye-soo showed off her youthful visuals, making it hard to believe she is in her 50s.

On the 13th, Kim Hye-soo posted a photo on her social media. In the photo, Kim Hye-soo is posing affectionately with actor Kim Ji-hoon, with whom she co-starred in the drama 'It's Not an Affair Now'.

In particular, Kim Hye-soo captivated attention by revealing a unique charm with a hairstyle that differed from her usual vibe. Having consistently showcased short hairstyles, she transformed into long, straight hair, presenting a more innocent and youthful appearance.

The combination of her long hair and gentle smile created an atmosphere distinct from her existing charismatic image. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo is awaiting the release of the new Coupang Play drama 'It's Not an Affair Now'.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.