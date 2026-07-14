"My Mother Is Different"... Park Seo Jin Reveals the Truth He Learned While Mourning His Brothers' Successive Deaths

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Trot singer Park Seo Jin opened up honestly about the painful family history of losing two older brothers in succession, as well as the psychological struggles he has been facing recently.

In the tvN STORY variety show "What Are You Leaving It For?" aired on the 13th, communication expert Kim Chang-ok appeared as a guest, and Park Seo Jin showed up as a reserved guest.

That day, Kim Chang-ok noticed Park Seo Jin's changed appearance and said, "You seem to have gained a little weight." Park Seo Jin replied, "I've gained about 10 kilograms over the past year. I think age may have something to do with it." When asked how old he was, he said, "I'm 32 now," and Lee Young-ja lightened the mood by sharing her own experience.

Kim Chang-ok gently asked whether the sudden weight gain might have been caused by emotional stress or changes in his daily routine. In response, Park Seo Jin confessed, "From the outside, it may look like things are going well, but I always have worries inside me." He added, "I'm afraid this popularity won't last forever, and when I get stressed, I feel like I keep eating."

He also said, "Those worries have given me insomnia. There are many times when it takes me one or two hours just to fall asleep." He added, "I keep thinking about what direction I should take in the future, what changes I should make in music and broadcasting, and how I can overcome my introverted personality."

Park Seo Jin also shared a heartbreaking story about his family. "On the day we held the 49th-day memorial for my third older brother, my eldest brother died in Seoul," he said. "We brought my eldest brother by ambulance and held the memorial together."

He explained the causes of their deaths, saying, "My eldest brother's condition worsened after a liver transplant, and my third brother had suffered from chronic kidney failure for a long time."

He also revealed that he only learned the hidden story behind his parents after losing his brothers. Park Seo Jin said, "Until then, I grew up believing all of us siblings were full brothers." He added, "But during the funeral process, my brothers' biological mother came to see us, and that was when I first learned that my parents had remarried." His confession left the cast deeply saddened.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.