NCT 127 Renews Contracts with SM as a Full Group, Says It Will Provide Full Support for Their Activities [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] NCT 127 has successfully renewed all of its contracts.

SM Entertainment said on the 15th, "Members Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jung Woo, and Haechan have renewed their contracts as NCT 127, based on the strong teamwork they have built over the years and the deep trust they share with the company."

SM added, "Since their debut on July 7, 2016, NCT 127 has established itself as a leading K-pop artist over the past 10 years, supported by the passionate love and encouragement of fans. We would like to thank the members and fans once again for being part of this remarkable journey." It also said, "We will continue to fully support NCT 127's activities and remain a reliable partner."

Meanwhile, NCT 127 will release a new full-length album next month on the 25th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶The following is the full statement from SM Entertainment

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We sincerely thank everyone who has always shown unwavering love and support for NCT 127.

Members Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jung Woo, and Haechan have renewed their contracts as NCT 127, based on the strong teamwork they have built over the years and the deep trust they share with the company.

Since their debut on July 7, 2016, NCT 127 has established itself as a leading K-pop artist over the past 10 years, supported by the passionate love and encouragement of fans. We would like to thank the members and fans once again for being part of this remarkable journey.

We will continue to fully support NCT 127's activities and remain a reliable partner.

We ask for your continued interest and love for NCT 127.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.