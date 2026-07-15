Kim So-young Reveals Her “Natural Wegovy” Diet After Losing 12 kg Postpartum: “She Looks Slimmer Than After Her First Child”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young drew attention after sharing an update on her rapid weight loss following the birth of her second child.

On the 15th, Kim So-young showed the scale reading of 57.5 kg and shared her postpartum diet progress.

Kim So-young, who gave birth to her second son last month, is currently focusing on losing weight. She has drawn interest by revealing that she has been steadily managing her diet and maintaining healthy habits since giving birth, which has helped her slim down quickly.

In particular, she has returned to work as a working mother just one month after giving birth while also continuing her diet, keeping up with a busy daily routine. She has also gained attention for sharing a healthy meal plan centered on cucumbers, chicken breast, and boiled eggs, which she described as a so-called “natural Wegovy” diet.

She also spoke candidly about her final target weight. Kim So-young said, "I don’t think it will be easy to get back to 52 kg, which was my weight before my first child. I think I’d be happy even at around 53 to 54 kg. Let’s go," expressing her determination to keep dieting.

Kim So-young gave birth to a healthy baby boy on April 3. About five years after welcoming her first daughter in 2019, she became a mother of two.

She also shared a lighthearted complaint shortly after giving birth. She said, "I was 69 kg before delivery, so why am I still 69 kg after giving birth?" Her candid remarks about her postpartum condition resonated with many.

After consistent management, she has reduced her weight to 57.5 kg, revealing that she has lost more than 12 kg from her pre-pregnancy level and drawing widespread attention.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as a senior and junior colleague at MBC. She is currently active as a broadcaster and entrepreneur, running several brands and a bookstore business, and has also attracted attention as a "7 billion won CEO."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.