Choo Sung-hoon’s daughter Choo Sarang, 172 cm tall and weighing ... A 14-year-old’s dress look on 'Fun-Staurant'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On 'Fun-Staurant,' Yano Shiho prepares a puberty party for Sarang.

In the episode of KBS 2TV's 'Fun-Staurant' airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, the queen of positivity, Yano Shiho, spends a special day with her daughter Sarang, who has entered puberty. The show will also reveal the astonishing gift Yano Shiho prepared for her daughter, as well as Sarang's already impressive physique, which she seems to have inherited directly from her top-model mother. That raises anticipation for the broadcast.

In the VCR segment revealed that day, Yano Shiho said, "I think puberty is a natural part of growing up, so it's better to look at it positively," and personally prepared a surprise 'puberty party' for Sarang. She also set up a pretty outfit, balloon decorations, and even the program for the event, saying, "I think she will be happy." How will Sarang, whose emotions swing like a roller coaster during puberty, react to her mother's surprise gift?

Yano Shiho also showed her doting-mother side. Seeing Sarang change into the outfit she had prepared, she lit up and said, "She looks like a mermaid." At that moment, Sarang's unreal physique, so much like her top-model mother, drew everyone's attention. Yano Shiho then measured her daughter's height on the spot. At 14, Sarang is already 172 cm tall, about as tall as her mother.

Sarang's weight, which was also revealed, was said to be astonishing. The 'Fun-Staurant' cast members watching the VCR reportedly exclaimed in unison, "She's grown so much," and "She looks just like her mother."

Viewers can see Sarang's impressive physique, on par with her top-model mother, Yano Shiho's high-energy power walk after seeing her daughter, and Sarang's reaction to the surprise puberty party. KBS 2TV's 'Fun-Staurant' airs on Thursday, July 17, at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.