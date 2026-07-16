Lee Dong-guk's son Lee Si-an takes on Brazil stage... selected among final 12 youth representatives

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Lee Si-an, the youngest son of former footballer Lee Dong-guk, has clearly proven that he inherited his father's football DNA.

After passing a test for the LA Galaxy youth team in the United States, he was also selected among the final 12 for a youth global project, taking on a challenge in Brazil.

On the 16th, the official social media account of the youth global project jointly run by Punkvism and the Ansan City Football Association announced the final selection of Lee Si-an, a youth football player with Yeonsu District Office.

The project team introduced him by saying, "The eighth player to be revealed is Lee Si-an of Yeonsu District Office," and added, "He has excellent finishing ability and strong link-up play. We look forward to seeing whether that will also work in Brazil."

In the profile photo released along with the announcement, Lee Si-an is seen wearing a red uniform with the South Korean national flag attached, arms crossed as he looks into the camera. His dignified appearance, reminiscent of his father Lee Dong-guk, a former national team striker, drew attention.

The project is designed to select domestic youth players and give them a chance to test their skills and gain experience in Brazil.

By making it onto the final 12-player roster, Lee Si-an has once again emerged as a promising next-generation football talent.

Earlier, Lee Si-an stood out by leading his team to victory at the '2024 Chungju Apple Cup National Youth Football Festival.' More recently, he also drew attention by passing a tryout for the youth team of Major League Soccer (MLS) powerhouse LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-guk married Lee Soo-jin in 2005 and has one son and four daughters. The family gained great popularity after appearing on the KBS 2TV variety show 'Superman Is Back,' and at the time, their youngest son Si-an won over viewers with the nickname 'Daebak-i.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.