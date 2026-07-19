Ki Sung-yueng Reveals the Story Behind the Missing Gimbap After a Loss with Son Heung-min: "Someone Ate Three Rolls at a Time" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Former national team football player Ki Sung-yueng drew laughter as he revealed the full story behind the "missing gimbap incident" that took place during his time on the national team with Son Heung-min.

On the 19th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser on social media titled, "Where Is My Gimbap? The Missing Gimbap Incident of Ki Sung-yueng and Son Heung-min."

In the video, Ki Sung-yueng recalled the moment, saying, "We had to head straight to Poland after the match against Northern Ireland."

He explained, "After a game, players need to eat well to keep their muscles from breaking down and to maintain them. The chef made gimbap for us back then so the players could eat right after the match."

But something unexpected happened. Ki Sung-yueng said, "After the interview with Son Heung-min, I went into the locker room and there was no gimbap for us. Over on the other side, the staff were eating gimbap," and added, "When I asked, 'Where is our gimbap?' the staff got startled and started looking for it. Someone had eaten three rolls at a time." His story drew laughter.

Ki Sung-yueng admitted, "We had to eat the gimbap quickly and head to the airport, but there was nothing left for us. We were hungry, and we had even lost the match." He continued, "I was already irritated, and then there wasn't even any food, so I got really sensitive." He added honestly, "Still, it was the national team," and "I was very angry at the staff back then."

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk laughed and said, "He had every right to be angry, but looking back, Ki Sung-yueng probably thinks, 'Why did I get that angry?'" Ki Sung-yueng replied, "It looked pathetic," drawing more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.