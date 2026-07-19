Seo Hyo-rim and Jung Myung-ho Grow Even More Affectionate After Kim Soo-mi's Passing: "Thank You for Taking the Photo"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Seo Hyo-rim shared a glimpse of her daily life with her husband, Jung Myung-ho, and conveyed a warm, cheerful mood.

On the 18th, Seo Hyo-rim posted a photo on her personal account along with the caption, "Thank you for taking the photo."

The photo showed the couple sitting side by side on a sofa, smiling as they looked at the camera. Jung Myung-ho wore a comfortable casual outfit, while Seo Hyo-rim wore a floral-patterned dress, and their natural smiles highlighted their affectionate relationship.

After saying goodbye to her mother-in-law, the late actress Kim Soo-mi, in 2024, Seo Hyo-rim has taken over and is running the kimchi business Kim Soo-mi had led during her lifetime. At the time, she wrote, "Mom, I will do my best. Please watch over me," expressing her determination to carry on Kim Soo-mi's wishes and drawing support from many people.

Meanwhile, Seo Hyo-rim married Kim Soo-mi's son, Jung Myung-ho, in 2019, and the couple has one daughter. She currently shares family moments and daily life through her personal account, actively staying in touch with fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.