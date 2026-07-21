Kim Dae-ho Halts Filming Over Health Issues.. Severe Headache and Vomiting Lead to Emergency Hospital Visit ('Great Guide 3')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Filming was halted after Kim Dae-ho showed signs of ill health.

In the July 21 episode of MBC Every1's 'Great Guide 3,' Park Myung-soo, Kim Dae-ho, Daniel Choi, and Lee Moo-jin head to Danakil in northern Ethiopia, when an unexpected crisis strikes Kim Dae-ho. Kim, who has always led the trip with his trademark stamina and positive energy in any situation, shows serious signs of physical distress for the first time, leaving the four men and the production team unable to hide their tension.

On this day, the four men were on their way to the long-awaited active volcano Erta Ale when they encountered strange natural phenomena in the endless wasteland. From a mysterious mirage that looked like a lake to an oasis where wild animals stop to rest, they marveled at scenery rarely seen. Then, Kim Dae-ho's expression suddenly hardened, and an uneasy atmosphere spread across the set.

As he took a short break to check his condition, Kim Dae-ho complained of a severe headache and nausea, and eventually began vomiting. The set quickly fell into tension as everyone saw Kim, who normally never even shows discomfort in most situations, in such a state.

Faced with the unexpected situation, the production team immediately stopped filming and decided to take Kim Dae-ho to the hospital. Watching from the side, Park Myung-soo could not hide his concern, saying, "If Dae-ho says he's sick, then he really is sick." Daniel Choi and Lee Moo-jin also kept checking on Kim's condition, expressing their sympathy. It was also reported that the studio was filled with a heavy mood at Kim Dae-ho's surprising condition, given his usually tough image.

Will Kim Dae-ho recover in time and continue the long-awaited Danakil journey? The full story behind the tense incident on the road to the "land of death" will be revealed in MBC Every1's 'Great Guide 3,' airing today at 9:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.