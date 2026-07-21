[Breaking News] Jang Yoon-jeong's Mother, Who Had Gone Missing, Finally Apprehended... Remanded to Court on Investment Fraud Charges

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong's mother, suspected of investment fraud amounting to tens of millions of won, has been apprehended by the police and handed over to the prosecution in custody.

According to the Dong-A Ilbo on the 21st, the Songpa Police Station in Seoul announced that it had transferred Ms. Yuk, Jang Yoon-jeong's mother, to the prosecution in custody on that day. Ms.

Yuk is accused of receiving tens of millions of won from an acquaintance under the pretext of investment but failing to pay the promised returns. Previously, the police were unable to locate Ms. Yuk as no traces of her daily life, such as mobile phone usage records or credit card usage history, could be found, and consequently, the investigation was temporarily suspended.

After recently tracking her whereabouts and securing her custody, the police arrested Ms. Yuk and applied for an arrest warrant; it is reported that the court issued the warrant last week. The police questioned Ms.

Yuk regarding the circumstances of the crime and the scale of the damage before handing the case over to the prosecution. However, Jang Yoon-jeong's side distanced themselves from the matter, stating, "Jang Yoon-jeong has absolutely no connection to Ms. Yuk's charges.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.