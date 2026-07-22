Park Jin-young Gives His Daughter a Push-Up Kiss While Shirtless, Showing Off His Devoted-Dad Side

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer and producer Park Jin-young (J.Y. Park) shared a glimpse of his happy daily life with his two daughters, revealing his devoted-dad side.

On the 22nd, Park Jin-young posted a short video on his social media with the caption, "Just call me JYPapi." The phrase combines "JYP" and "Papi," the Spanish word for dad, playfully capturing his everyday life with his daughters.

The video shows Park Jin-young spending time with his daughter in a home gym. Shirtless and hanging from a pull-up bar, he lifted his daughter, who was standing on the equipment, with both hands and played around with her. She smiled brightly as she looked at her father, creating a warm scene. In another shot, he was seen doing push-ups beside his daughter, who was lying on the living room floor. Even while exercising, Park Jin-young kept eye contact with his daughter and played with her naturally, showing how he balances workouts and parenting.

Fans who saw the video reacted with comments such as, "He really is a daughter fool," "A dad who works hard at both exercise and parenting," and "It’s nice to see him spending time with his kids."

Meanwhile, Park Jin-young recently teased his comeback with the new song "WET," set for release on the 23rd.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.