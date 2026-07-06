"Strengthening Global Medical Cooperation"... Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Center Director Lee Han-yu Supports Emergency Care Capacity for Mothers and Newborns in El Salvador

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Han-yu, director of the Chungnam Regional Emergency Medical Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, has joined international medical cooperation efforts by sharing South Korea's advanced emergency medical techniques with healthcare workers in El Salvador, a country in Central America.

From June 22 to 26, Lee visited El Salvador as part of a Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) project carried out by Soonchunhyang University Medical Center. The project, titled "Strengthening Early Detection and Transfer Systems for High-Risk Mothers and Newborns in Rural Areas of El Salvador," included both lectures and hands-on training for more than 200 local medical workers.

The training was designed to help local staff respond quickly to emergencies involving mothers and newborns in El Salvador's mountainous regions, where access to medical care is limited. It also aimed to strengthen their ability to identify high-risk patients early and safely transfer them to appropriate medical facilities.

Drawing on his experience running the Chungnam Regional Emergency Medical Center, Lee led sessions on basic emergency care for mothers and newborns, prehospital first aid and transfer procedures, and the operation of emergency patient transport systems.

In particular, simulation-based training that recreated real emergency situations helped assess the local medical staff's clinical response skills. The program also received a strong response for its customized instruction and feedback tailored to each participant's areas for improvement.

Lee said, "I hope this helped improve the emergency response capabilities of medical workers in El Salvador and contributed to safer, more appropriate care for mothers and newborns." He added, "We will continue to share the emergency medical experience and expertise we have built up, and do our part to strengthen global medical cooperation."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com