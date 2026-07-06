Lyn mentions the reason for her divorce from Lee Soo: "We didn't part on bad terms. It felt like losing a close friend" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'My Little Old Boy,' Lyn indirectly mentioned the reason for her divorce and showed support for her ex-husband Lee Soo.

The episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s variety show 'My Little Old Boy' aired on the 5th featured Lyn meeting with her close friend K.Will.

Lying side by side in a moxibustion room, K.Will and Lyn chatted casually. K.Will brought up his YouTube content, 'Knowing Sister-in-law.' Named after K.Will's real name, the show invites women he knows as sisters-in-law for conversations. It drew attention in particular when Producer Sun Hye-yoon, the wife of Shin Dong-yup, appeared on the program.

K.Will said, "Shin Dong-yup likes drinking too, doesn't he? I wondered what kind of woman could handle that man. I really wanted to do it, and it turned out to be a huge hit." He added, "The first time I saw the two of them together really stayed in my mind. I was curious how Hye-yoon noona would handle Shin Dong-yup, but when Hye-yoon noona came to a drinking gathering, she was even more excited, and an unexpected scene emerged with Shin Dong-yup taking care of her. To me, it looked so lovely. It felt like a family with great chemistry."

Lyn also reflected on her past marriage. "I chose divorce, but I actually recommend marriage. I had a truly happy marriage, one that still had a lot of substance and left behind something pure," she said. "I don't know how it may have looked from the outside."

"We were very close friends. Losing my husband was one thing, but it feels like I lost a friend," Lyn said, tearing up as she opened up about her divorce from Lee Soo. "It's a pity. It feels sad."

K.Will empathized, saying, "Even breaking up after being friends for a long time and then becoming lovers is incredibly hard." Lyn replied, "It's awkward. We didn't part on bad terms, so I always support him," sending her encouragement to her ex-husband Lee Soo.

wjlee@sportschosun.com