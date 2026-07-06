"I Go Through Strange Things Every Time I Play a Ghost" Reenactment Actor's Worry Surprises Seo Jang-hoon on 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] An actor who plays ghosts in horror content will appear on Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller and share an unexpected concern.

In episode 372 of KBS Joy's Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, airing on July 6, a guest who works as a reenactment actor for horror programs reveals that sleep paralysis and strange experiences have become more frequent with each shoot.

She says she is naturally prone to weak energy and often suffers from sleep paralysis, but after filming horror content, unexplainable things keep happening. While acting as a ghost, she can treat it as just a performance, but the uneasiness does not easily fade even after filming ends.

During the broadcast, vivid stories from the set will be revealed, and the studio reportedly remained tense for a while. Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun offer practical advice, saying it is better to look for psychological causes first rather than get swept up in the frightening atmosphere. The guest also honestly opens up about the anxiety she has been holding inside.

The episode is drawing attention because it offers a realistic answer to a question horror-content viewers have likely wondered at least once: are reenactment actors really okay after filming?

Meanwhile, episode 372 of KBS Joy's Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller will be presented as a midsummer special designed to cool viewers down in the heat. It airs on July 6 at 8 p.m. and will also be available later on major online platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

wjlee@sportschosun.com