2026 Bacchus Cup SBS GOLF National Provincial Student Golf Team Championship to Be Held at Golfzon County Ora CC in Jeju on July 9-10

The '2026 Bacchus Cup SBS GOLF National Provincial Student Golf Team Championship' will take place on July 9-10 at Golfzon County Ora CC in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

Co-hosted by Dong-A Pharmaceutical and SBS Golf and organized by the Korea Golf Association (KGA), the 'Bacchus Cup SBS GOLF National Provincial Student Golf Team Championship' marks its 20th edition this year.

The tournament has produced players such as Im Sung-jae, who is active on the PGA Tour, as well as Seong-hyun Park and Hyun-Kyung Park. It has also served as a gateway for rising stars competing on domestic and international tours, including Song Min-hyuk, who won the KPGA Rookie of the Year award last year and recently claimed a professional tournament title.

More than 230 students from elementary, middle and high schools across the country, all of whom have completed player registration this year under the KGA's rules, will compete in the event. The competition will be divided into individual and team events, with age groups for under-12, under-15 and under-18 players. Over two days, players will compete in 36 holes of stroke play, with 18 holes played each day to determine the winners.

In the under-12 and under-15 team events, each team consists of two players, and the team with the lowest combined score over the two days wins. In the under-18 division, each team has three players, and the scores of the two best rounds each day are added together to determine the winner. In particular, the winner of the boys' individual under-18 division will receive a spot in the KPGA Tour's 'The Charity Classic 2026,' hosted by Dong-A Socio Group, giving the player a chance to experience the professional stage.

Meanwhile, during the tournament, Dong-A Pharmaceutical players Park Sang-hyun and Song Min-hyuk are scheduled to visit the venue for a fan signing event and a mentoring session.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com