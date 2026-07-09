Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Selected for 2026 Smart Eco-Factory Establishment Project, Aims to Cut Annual Greenhouse Gas Emissions by About 600 Tons

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical has been selected for the 2026 Smart Eco-Factory Establishment Project.

The Smart Eco-Factory Establishment Project, overseen by the Korea Environment Corporation (K-eco) under the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, is a government program that supports the transition to high-efficiency, low-carbon facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants from manufacturing plants.

With its selection, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical will begin building eco-friendly facilities. The company plans to introduce energy-saving boilers, waste heat recycling systems, power-saving air conditioners, high-efficiency ventilation equipment, and high-efficiency waste dewatering systems. It will also establish an Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based monitoring system to manage energy use and pollutant emissions in real time. Through these investments, the company aims to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 600 tons and waste generation by about 16 tons. Energy costs are also expected to fall by about 200 million won a year.

A Kwangdong Pharmaceutical official said, "We expect this project to serve as an opportunity to expand sustainable management and strengthen our manufacturing cost competitiveness." The official added, "We will continue to reduce greenhouse gases, waste and other pollutants through ongoing facility investment and more advanced management systems."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com