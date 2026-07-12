"Run at Sono" Run Trip 180K at Vivaldi Park Concludes Successfully

Sono International recently wrapped up the "Sono Run Trip 180K in Vivaldi Park." The "Sono Run Trip 180K" is a project that connects 10-kilometer courses at 18 Sono Hotels & Resorts properties nationwide into a single journey.

According to Sono International on the 12th, more than 1,000 runners took part in the "Sono Run Trip 180K in Vivaldi Park," which was held on the 5th in Vivaldi Park, Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province.

"Sono Run Trip 180K in Vivaldi Park" was the third project in the series, following a night run held in November last year at the Sono Felice CC Vivaldi Park East Golf Course and a run trip held in March this year around Sono Calm Jeju and the Jeju Olle Trail. It combined a "road run" with an event course called a "vertical run" so participants could enjoy Vivaldi Park's pristine nature and leisure infrastructure. The "road run" (10 km), which followed walking trails inside the resort, was designed so participants could enjoy the lush natural scenery at their own pace. The "vertical run" was a dynamic course that ran to the top of beginner- and intermediate-level ski slopes, and it was divided into a 300-meter kids' race and a 900-meter adult race. This year, the event was linked to the 20th anniversary of Ocean World, Korea's leading water park, offering a summer-ready experience of "cool water play after running."

An official from Sono International said, "By combining our infrastructure and content, we will offer customers a unique brand experience and continue to lead a healthy wellness culture where sports and relaxation coexist."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com