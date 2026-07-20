KB Kookmin Card Launches Diverse Global Social Contribution Programs, Including Customer-Participation Volunteer Activities Such as 'Sharing Box' and 'Making Shoes'

KB Kookmin Card is launching global social contribution programs that customers can join directly: 'Sharing Box for Sharing Love' and 'Making Shoes for Love.' Applications can be submitted through KB Kookmin Card's official social media channels and the Together Hansup website until the 31st of next month.

'Sharing Box for Sharing Love' is a program in which participants sort unused clothing, shoes, bags, school supplies, and English-language books from home, place them in a sharing box, and donate them. The initiative was designed to combine resource recycling with support for vulnerable groups overseas, making it easy for customers to practice sharing in everyday life.

'Making Shoes for Love' is a hands-on volunteer activity in which participants complete shoes themselves using a kit provided to them and send them in. The finished shoes will be used to help children overseas travel safely to and from school and support healthy daily lives.

A KB Kookmin Card official said, "We hope that these small acts, carried out together by customers and employees, will bring hope and encouragement to children from vulnerable groups overseas." The official added, "We will continue to spread the values of sharing and inclusion through social contribution activities that anyone can easily join in daily life."

Meanwhile, KB Kookmin Card is also sponsoring the Bitoreum Global Choir project run by the Yangju Korean School for Foreign Workers, helping participants communicate with one another through regular practice and settle more stably into the local community.

Kim Sohyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.