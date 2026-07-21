Suspected of Infidelity, She Bit Off Her Husband's Genitals; Her Dental Disease Was Met With 'Karma'

File photo source: Pixabay

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Russia, a wife who suspected her husband of cheating was sentenced to prison after biting off his genitals with her teeth.

According to Bazaar and other local media outlets, a 39-year-old woman in Moscow found a message from another woman while checking her 41-year-old husband's phone. The message said she had dreamed of having sex with him on a beach.

Instead of confronting her husband, the woman carefully planned the attack.

She had sharpened her teeth by filing them down.

On the day of the crime, the woman prepared dinner for her husband, and after the two drank together, they went to bed.

Investigators said she then pretended to have sex with him before suddenly biting off his genitals.

According to the investigation, the woman then spat out part of the severed organ and said, "It's your fault. Now you won't be able to be with another woman."

The husband briefly lost consciousness from severe pain and heavy bleeding. When he came to, he placed the severed part in a container with saline solution and called emergency services. Medical staff attempted an emergency reattachment surgery, but were unable to restore its function.

It is now said that there are few treatment options left other than a prosthetic implant.

During the police investigation, the husband strongly denied having an affair.

A court recently found the woman guilty of intentional grievous bodily harm and sentenced her to five years in prison.

The husband is now raising their seven-year-old child alone. According to local media, the woman, who is in prison, is suffering from severe tooth decay. The husband reportedly called it "karma."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.