"Come Out Through the Window!" — Police Hero Saves Driver From a Car Engulfed in Flames

Photo courtesy of Southlake Police

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A video of a police officer rescuing a driver with his bare hands from a car engulfed in flames is drawing attention.

According to U.S. media outlets including Fox4 and the New York Post, a driver traveling on a highway in Southlake, Texas, suddenly saw smoke billowing from the vehicle, pulled over to the shoulder, and made an emergency stop.

After receiving a radio report about a vehicle spewing heavy smoke, Highway Patrol Sgt. Joshua Swisher headed to the scene.

He explained what happened at the time, saying, "The inside of the car was filled with smoke, so I could not see the driver at all." He added, "I could barely see the driver's hand as he struggled to open the door from inside."

Swisher pulled on the door handle to open the vehicle, but the handle came off, leaving the driver trapped inside.

He then used an emergency tool to break the window and shouted, "Come out through the window!" before pulling the driver out.

Soon after the driver escaped, the vehicle was engulfed in intense flames. Swisher checked to make sure no one else was inside before leaving the scene.

Police said the driver was rescued safely without injury, while Swisher suffered minor burns on part of his arm during the rescue.

Southlake Police praised his swift response and courageous action and presented him with an award.

Swisher said, "Any officer would have done the same in that situation," adding, "I just did what I had to do."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.