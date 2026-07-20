Outrage as AI Nude Images of Female Coworker in Conflict Are Created and Shared

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Taiwan, a man who used AI to alter photos of a female coworker with whom he had been in conflict and created nude videos for distribution has been found guilty.

According to local media outlets including Liberty Times, the Kaohsiung District Court in Taiwan sentenced a man identified as Chen to six months in prison on charges of illegally using personal data to produce and distribute fake sexual images. The sentence can be converted into a fine, and he was also given a three-year suspended sentence.

The court also ordered the defendant to complete 60 hours of community service and attend two classes on relevant laws. It further ruled that the computer used in the crime and the fake sexual images produced in the process be confiscated.

According to the ruling, Chen had previously worked at the same company as the victim, identified as A, and held a grudge after a minor dispute.

Investigators found that between January and March last year, he downloaded several everyday photos posted on A's and her acquaintance's social networking service accounts, then created and stored 35 AI-generated sexual images with their faces composited onto them.

In March of the same year, he posted 10 of those images on his public social networking service account. Some of the images were also sent directly to another victim, identified as B, by direct message. After confirming what had happened, the victims immediately reported it to the police.

The court said the defendant's unauthorized use of the victims' photos to create AI sexual images and post them online severely violated their bodily privacy and right to control their personal information. It also caused significant harm to their reputations and social standing.

However, the court explained that it suspended the sentence after taking into account that Chen admitted to all charges, reached an amicable settlement with the victims, completed compensation, and had no prior criminal record.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.