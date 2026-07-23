"Slapped, kicked, and withheld food"... Famous Kindergarten's Habitual Abuse 'Shocking'

[Photo Source: ET Today] [Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Video footage showing teachers habitually assaulting and abusing children at a famous private kindergarten in Taipei, Taiwan, has been released, sparking

It is reported that there are approximately 10 victimized children, and parents have filed criminal charges against the teachers, the principal, and childcare staff. According to Taiwanese media outlets such as ET Today, the kindergarten in question has been open for about two years and operates an infant and toddler care center, another kindergarten, and an English academy.

The incident came to light last month when a parent witnessed a female teacher roughly grabbing a child by the arm, dragging them into the classroom, and throwing them to the floor while dropping them off. Upon hearing this, the parents of the victimized children demanded to view the CCTV footage, and the review revealed numerous instances of habitual abuse by the teachers.

The released video shows two female teachers slapping children on the cheeks, hitting them on the head, and kicking them. It has been reported that some children were subjected to cruel treatment, such as being forced to crawl on all fours like dogs or made to jump continuously on a trampoline for nearly 40 minutes.

Scenes were also confirmed where specific children were intentionally separated from other friends to prevent them from sharing meals or naps, or were stuck between desks and chairs without reason.

Parents claimed that teachers took away meals, withheld milk, failed to change diapers on time, and even refused potty training.

They appealed that amidst this violent atmosphere, even other children had no choice but to turn a blind eye to their abused friends out of fear that "I might be the next one to be punished.

" A greater controversy arose regarding the response of the director and other staff members.

It is reported that CCTV footage captured the director and some childcare staff members talking or using their mobile phones without intervening even after witnessing the abuse.

Parents claim that the director attempted to cover up the abuse despite knowing about it and downplayed the extent of the damage.

Currently, the parents have filed a complaint against the teachers, the director, and childcare staff on charges of assault, coercion, and hindering child development, and the prosecution has launched an investigation.

The competent authority, the Taipei Bureau of Education, has suspended the teachers involved from their duties and imposed administrative fines totaling 506,000 Taiwanese dollars (approximately 23 million KRW).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.