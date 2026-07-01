"Better Late Than Single Season 2" Car, the Garden appears wearing Kang Han-na's shirt, saying, "She is like a revered figure to me"

On July 1, the production presentation for Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Car, the Garden posed for photos at the event. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, /

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Car, the Garden expressed admiration for Kang Han-na's patience.

The production presentation for Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held on the morning of July 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eunji, Car, the Garden, and producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended as the show's "soul makers."

Car, the Garden drew attention by appearing in a T-shirt printed with Kang Han-na's photo. He said, "I came to respect Kang Han-na. While watching Season 2, there were many moments when words came out a bit harshly. But Kang Han-na always had moments where she controlled her emotions and held back. I respected that, and I wanted to express those feelings, so I tried to show it through my clothes today. Kang Han-na is like a great figure to me. I made this outfit myself."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first dating challenge of lifelong singles with zero experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eunji return as the soul makers from the previous season. The show will be released on Netflix on July 7.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com