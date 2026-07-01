"Better Late Than Single Season 2" Car, the Garden appears wearing Kang Han-na's shirt, saying, "She is like a revered figure to me"

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Car, the Garden expressed admiration for Kang Han-na's patience.
The production presentation for Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held on the morning of July 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eunji, Car, the Garden, and producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended as the show's "soul makers."
Car, the Garden drew attention by appearing in a T-shirt printed with Kang Han-na's photo. He said, "I came to respect Kang Han-na. While watching Season 2, there were many moments when words came out a bit harshly. But Kang Han-na always had moments where she controlled her emotions and held back. I respected that, and I wanted to express those feelings, so I tried to show it through my clothes today. Kang Han-na is like a great figure to me. I made this outfit myself."
"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first dating challenge of lifelong singles with zero experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eunji return as the soul makers from the previous season. The show will be released on Netflix on July 7.
Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com
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