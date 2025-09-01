"메시? No! 손흥민이 MLS 미래!" 세계 1티어 경제지가 인정! '…

|
|South Korean football player Son Heung-min (R) and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass hold a plaque during a press conference as he joins the Los Angeles FC (LAFC) at BMO Stadium's Field Club in Los Angeles on August 6, 2025. South Korea star Son Heung-min has signed for Los Angeles FC, bringing to an end his 10-year stay at Tottenham, both clubs announced on August 6, 2025. The 33-year-old will reportedly cost a Major League Soccer record $26 million transfer fee, according to ESPN and The Athletic. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
