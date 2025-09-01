스포츠조선

"메시? No! 손흥민이 MLS 미래!" 세계 1티어 경제지가 인정! '프로스포츠 왕국' 美 홀린 이유, 이거였네

기사입력 2025-09-01 09:28


Los Angeles FC soccer player Son Heung-min reacts to the crowd after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

Aug 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC soccer forward Son Heung-min (7) waves to fans at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

[스포츠조선 박상경 기자] 미국은 '프로스포츠 왕국'으로 불린다. 시장 규모만 따져도 세계 타 리그와 견주면 몇 배 이상. 기상천외한 마케팅 기법과 엄청난 자본도 투여된다. '세계 최고'라는 단어가 낯설지 않다. 그만큼 자존심도 상당하다.

이런 미국에서 손흥민이 '메이저리그사커(MLS)의 미래'라는 주장이 나왔다. 그것도 세계적 경제지인 포브스에서다. 포브스에 미국 축구 및 MLS 소식을 전하고 있는 이언 니콜라스 퀼렌은 최근 '메시가 아닌 손흥민이 MLS 스타의 미래가 돼야 하는 이유'라는 글을 게재했다.

출발은 냉정했다. 그는 '손흥민이 메시와 같은 수준의 선수라고 주장하는 이는 아무도 없을 것이다. 메시는 자타공인 현존 최고의 선수이며, 역대 최고의 선수 중 한 명'이라며 '반면 손흥민은 한국이 배출한 최고의 선수일 뿐이다. 한국 축구 역사는 비교적 짧다. 미국과 크게 다르지 않다. 그와 비슷한 비교 대상은 크리스티안 풀리시치다. 유럽 정상급 선수를 능가하는 기량을 보여줬지만, 전성기에도 세계 베스트11에는 들지 못했다. 메시가 포함된 역대 베스트11과는 더더욱 거리가 멀다'고 지적했다.


South Korean football player Son Heung-min (R) and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass hold a plaque during a press conference as he joins the Los Angeles FC (LAFC) at BMO Stadium's Field Club in Los Angeles on August 6, 2025. South Korea star Son Heung-min has signed for Los Angeles FC, bringing to an end his 10-year stay at Tottenham, both clubs announced on August 6, 2025. The 33-year-old will reportedly cost a Major League Soccer record $26 million transfer fee, according to ESPN and The Athletic. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

Supporters of South Korean football player Son Heung-min wait for his arrival at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 2025. Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said on August 1, 2025 that he will leave the club this summer after a decade in north London. Son Heung-Min is poised to sign with MLS side LAFC, with an unveiling happening as soon as August 6, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
하지만 '8월 9일 데뷔한 손흥민의 초반 행보는 앞으로 MLS의 스타 영입 기준점이 되고 있다. 메시의 MLS 진출 때와는 상당히 대조적'이라며 '손흥민은 3주 만에 메시가 한 시즌 동안 하는 인터뷰 횟수를 능가했다. 또한 앞서 MLS를 거쳐간 누구보다 높은 굿즈 판매량을 기록 중'이라고 적었다. 이어 '연습, 경기를 전후해 팬들에게 사인을 해주는 것 뿐만 아니라 동료들에게 경험을 전수하는 등 손흥민은 팀의 중심이 될 것을 받아들일 준비가 된 것 같다'며 '물론 메시가 이런 의무를 일부러 피한 건 아니지만, 때때로 그에겐 귀찮은 일처럼 보였다'고 전했다. 또 '메시는 내성적인 성격이고 쏟아지는 관심을 받아들이기 보다 묵인해 온 케이스다. 높은 인지도 탓에 대중과의 소통에 신중해야 한다는 주장도 분명 타당하긴 하다'며 '아직 허니문 기간일 수도 있지만, 손흥민에게 싫증을 느끼는 이들을 찾긴 힘들다. MLS 팀들이 향후 유사한 영입을 고려할 때 손흥민의 성향, 비슷한 특성을 가진 선수들을 주목해 볼 만하다'고 지적했다. 그러면서 '여전히 스타급 선수들이 유럽 경력을 마치고 MLS로 오는 배경 중 하나는 평범한 삶에 맞춰져 있다. 토마스 뮐러는 신시내티의 독일계 미국인 커뮤니티를 위한 마케팅에 소비될 수 있다는 우려 때문에 밴쿠버행을 택했다고 알려졌다'며 '물론 MLS에 그런 자리는 있지만, 손흥민처럼 새로운 문화, 새로운 리그가 제공하는 모든 환경을 온전히 받아들일 준비가 된 선수들이 많이 온다면 MLS는 더욱 발전할 것'이라고 전망했다.


FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 16: Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC waves to fans after the warm-up prior to the MLS match between New England Revolution and Los Angeles Football Club at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Winslow Townson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Winslow Townson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 23: Son Heung-Min #7 and Denis Bouanga #99 of LAFC enter to the field before the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Los Angeles Football Club at Toyota Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Omar Vega/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Omar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
LA FC 입단 후 손흥민은 눈코 뜰 새 없이 바쁜 일정을 소화해왔다. 입단식부터 구단 관계자 뿐만 아니라 지역 정치인들까지 나서며 이들과 마주해야 했다. 이후 원정 3연전을 소화하며 경기 후 중계 방송사 지정 인터뷰에 모두 나서야 했고, 전국방송인 ABC 굿모닝 아메리카와 인터뷰에 나서기도 했다. LA 다저스 시구자로 나서기 위해 훈련 뒤 투구 연습을 따로 하기도. 하지만 이 과정에서 손흥민이 피로감을 호소하거나 어두운 표정을 지은 적은 단 한 번도 없다. 세계 최고의 무대인 잉글랜드 프리미어리그에서 10시즌을 보냈고, 홍명보호와 토트넘의 주장으로 보여준 책임감은 미국에 도착한 뒤로 더 굳건해진 모습이다. 모두가 손흥민을 사랑할 수밖에 없는 이유가 미국에서도 그대로 증명되고 있다.


박상경 기자 ppark@sportschosun.com

