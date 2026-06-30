Yoon Eun-hye Confesses Her Ideal Type: "Even If He's Perfect, No Buddhism... I'll Pay the Tithe Instead"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Yoon Eun-hye, formerly of Baby V.O.X, candidly revealed what she wants in a marriage partner.

The February 29 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Uh, but Like, Seriously!" featured the full Baby V.O.X lineup: Kim E-ji, Lee Hee-jin, Shim Eun-jin, Kan Mi-youn, and Yoon Eun-hye.

That day, Yoon Eun-hye explained why she has not married, saying, "I haven't dated for more than 10 years. I lived a holy life, and after giving up drinking too, I ended up not doing it for 13 years." When Lee Su-ji asked whether she still had any interest in dating, Yoon replied, "I didn't before, but I do a little now."

Yoon Eun-hye also spoke about the qualities she looks for in an ideal type. She said she considers personality, looks, religion, and charm, but emphasized, "A deep faith is important."

When Lee Sang-min asked, "What if your husband pretends to go to church and says he doesn't have to pay the tithe?" Yoon Eun-hye replied, "I would pay my tithe and cover it for him instead."

Tak Jae-hoon then asked, "He's really great. Could it be okay if he's Buddhist?" Yoon Eun-hye drew a firm line, saying, "No. It would be fine if he had no religion."

She added that looks are not a major factor for her, saying she would prefer someone who is "fun and doesn't drink or smoke."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com