Sung Si-kyung Explodes Over 'Secret Filming' Misunderstanding: "I've Never Taken Money for Introducing Restaurants"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Sung Si-kyung opened up about the difficulties he faces while running his YouTube series, "Meok-eul tende."

On the 29th, a video featuring Sung Si-kyung as a guest was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

That day, Sung Si-kyung expressed frustration over the misunderstandings surrounding him. "What I really want to explain is that I am not secretly filming for 'Meok-eul tende.' We arrange everything in advance and then shoot," he said. "Should I quit? It's hard for me too. Do I really have to keep doing this while being criticized like this?"

Sung Si-kyung admitted, "I thought about it a lot. When you get too much criticism, it changes you. Even if praise is 100 and criticism is 1, you only remember the criticism. But lately, it's been especially bad."

He added, "It's not just about the criticism. I am clearly causing harm to some people, and I really hate causing harm. I've never once taken money for introducing a restaurant. Of course, you can't put a price on the value that came from building the 'Meok-eul tende' brand, but I am deeply hurt by malicious comments."

Sung Si-kyung said he reads every malicious comment about himself and declared, "If I get pushed too far, I'm the type to file a lawsuit with everything I have. That's real. If you get caught, you're done."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com