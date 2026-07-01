Jang Yoon-jung's Biological Mother Suspected of Investment Fraud Using Extricated Daughter's Name... Jang Yoon-jung Says "It's Been a Long Time Since We Lost Contact" (Case Manager)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong's biological mother, Ms.

Yuk, has been embroiled in allegations of committing investment fraud by using the name of her daughter, with whom she has been estranged for a long time. On the 30th of last month, JTBC's "Crime Scene Investigator" aired a segment titled "Famous Singer's Mother, All-Out Fraud," focusing on the investment fraud allegations surrounding Jang Yoon-jeong's mother, Ms. Yuk. According to the broadcast, Ms.

Yuk reportedly approached a victim in their 60s whom they met at a sauna and received investment funds by explaining that "investing in businesses related to 'Miss Trot,' in which Jang Yoon-jeong appeared, can generate profits. " The victim claims they did not suspect anything because Ms. Yuk built trust by repeatedly mentioning that she had reconciled with her daughter Jang Yoon-jeong and was still on good terms with her, and even presented evidence that made it appear as though she was actually exchanging messages with Jang Yoon-jeong. The situation has become even more shocking as it was revealed that Ms.

Yuk gained the victim's trust by using two mobile phones to fabricate conversations, making it appear as if Jang Yoon-jeong had sent her KakaoTalk messages. It is reported that the amount of damages reached 30 million won, and the full details of the case came to light after the victim's daughter discovered suspicious circumstances and reported them to the police. During the investigation, it is reported that another victim claiming to have suffered damages using the same method was also identified. The police are currently continuing their investigation to verify the facts based on relevant statements and evidence.

In relation to this, Jang Yoon-jung's side clarified their position through the program 'Case Manager. ' They stated that Jang Yoon-jung has been out of contact with her mother for over a decade and has refrained from giving direct interviews regarding matters related to her mother. A representative from Jang Yoon-jung's side stated, "Ms. Yuk attempted to contact Jang Yoon-jung several times through acquaintances, saying things like 'I need to deliver XX to Yoon-jung,' but Ms.

Jang did not respond at all. " It has been reported that the informant also conveyed the stance that "Jang Yoon-jung is merely a victim of this incident and has done nothing wrong. " Currently, it is said that the investigation into Jang Yoon-jung's mother has been suspended as her whereabouts have been unknown since last April.

In response, the "Case Manager" team requested that viewers "please report if you have seen Ms. Yuk. " The conflict between Jang Yoon-jung and her mother is already widely known to the public.

Through "Healing Camp," Jang Yoon-jung confessed that she discovered her mother and younger brother had squandered all the money she had earned over the past 10 years, leaving her with a debt of 1 billion won. Subsequently, Ms. Yuk and Jang Yoon-jung's younger brother appeared on programs such as "Park Jong-jin's Quick and Sharp" to claim that no assets had been squandered.

They also raised allegations that Jang Yoon-jung attempted to forcibly admit Ms. Yuk to a psychiatric hospital, but the lack of supporting evidence sparked controversy. Consequently, the family dispute escalated into a legal battle.

Ms. Yuk filed lawsuits in 2013 and 2014 demanding the return of money earned by Jang Yoon-jung, claiming it was hers, but she lost the cases. Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com