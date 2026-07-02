LE SSERAFIM to Take the Stage at the U.S. iHeartRadio Music Festival with BTS, Becoming the First K-pop Girl Group to Do So

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] LE SSERAFIM will become the first K-pop girl group to perform at the major U.S. music festival, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

LE SSERAFIM will appear at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will be held on September 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They will share the lineup with global pop stars including BTS, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is hosted by iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio media company in the United States, which operates more than 850 radio stations nationwide. If Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Lollapalooza are seen as cultural icons, the iHeartRadio Music Festival is more focused on mainstream appeal. Being invited to the festival means being recognized as a mainstream star in the United States.

LE SSERAFIM will also headline the closing performance of BlizzCon 2026, the global gaming festival hosted by Blizzard Entertainment, on September 13. The group previously drew attention in 2023 when it became the first K-pop act invited to BlizzCon.

LE SSERAFIM will kick off its second world tour, LE SSERAFIM TOUR ’PUREFLOW‘, over two days on the 11th and 12th at Inspire Arena in Incheon. The group will then begin a nine-city North American tour in Los Angeles on September 16.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com