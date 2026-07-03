Kim Shin-young Can Run Too... Minho Gets Excited by Her Lightning Pace, Calling Her "Hyung" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young has earned the nickname "hyung" with her surprising running skills.

On today's episode of MBC's "I Live Alone," the first-ever "Rainbow Summer Camp," featuring all the Rainbow members, will be unveiled.

A preview video released ahead of the broadcast showed the "Black Team," led by Code Kunst, deciding on a team name and chant. Drawn together by Code Kunst's whistle, Koo Sung-hwan, Lee Seon-min, and Bae Na-ra gathered in the room and suddenly held an arm-wrestling match, raising the camp atmosphere even further. As attention focused on the showdown between Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Seon-min, both known for their sheer physical power, Code Kunst later shared unexpected news about Koo Sung-hwan, drawing sympathy.

During the process of choosing a team name and chant, Lee Seon-min suggested the idea, "How about between strength and ham?" The clever wordplay combined "ham," prepared for the "random bibimbap," with "ham-yeo," a playful term meaning "older brother." Koo Sung-hwan, Code Kunst, and Bae Na-ra were impressed by the idea. Lee Seon-min then energized the room even more by completing the chant with "Ham-yeo! Ham-yeo! Ham-yeo!"

A freestyle performance to Code Kunst's whistle playing also added to the strong teamwork of "Team Strength and Ham." Viewers are eager to see what kind of laughs Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Seon-min, the "strength" members, and Code Kunst and Bae Na-ra, the "bones(?)" members, will bring.

Meanwhile, the first-ever "Rainbow Summer Camp" will also feature the first team challenge, the "parachute run." It is a relay race in which contestants wear bags attached to parachutes and run around a turnaround point. The game tests not only running ability and quick reflexes, but also teamwork.

With Jun Hyun-moo, Koo Sung-hwan, and Kim Shin-young taking the first leg for each team, an unexpected twist unfolds as SHINee's Minho gives the starting signal. While Jun Hyun-moo and Koo Sung-hwan struggle against the parachutes and wind resistance, Kim Shin-young surges ahead with astonishing speed. Kian84 admires Kim Shin-young's perfect running form, and Minho cannot hide his excitement as he shouts, "Shin-young hyung!"

Amid the fierce battle for rankings, where no one can take their eyes off the action, attention is focused on which team will claim victory through the best teamwork and unity.

The dramatic scene from the first-ever "Rainbow Summer Camp" can be seen on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing tonight at 11 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com