"I Invested 50 Million Won in a Bicycle" Hong Hye-geol Upset Over Inflated 20 Million Won Figure

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster and doctor Hong Hye-geol directly addressed claims about his "70 million won bicycle" and expressed frustration over the misunderstanding.

On the 3rd, a video titled "I'm the only bad guy!! Hye-geol's Jeju Sea Date Completely Edited Out?! | Yeo-Hong Couple's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 Review" was uploaded to YouTube channel "Yeo Esther's Esther TV."

In the video, Hong Hye-geol said, "Whenever I spend money, people ask what else I'm spending it on," and voiced his frustration over the claim that he invested 70 million won in a bicycle.

The issue drew attention after the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 30th of last month, introduced Hong Hye-geol's bicycle investment as being worth about 70 million won.

He said, "On 'Same Bed, Different Dreams,' they say the bicycle cost 70 million won, but that's not true." Esther Lyuh added, "It doesn't even reach 70 million won." Hong Hye-geol then corrected it, saying, "It's about 50 million won," drawing laughter.

Hong Hye-geol complained, saying, "Why has the amount of a little over 20 million won been inflated like this?" He explained, "The reason is that the famous Dogma bicycle given by Kim Se-hwan would cost about 30 million won if bought at the original price. I bought it for 5 million won, so it was inflated by more than 20 million won."

After hearing this, Esther Lyuh said with a laugh, "Then Hye-geol should have talked things through better with the writer. Because you fought with the writer, the details weren't conveyed accurately." She added, "I even handled all the sales adjustments."

Hong Hye-geol then said bitterly, "If everyone can be happy by making me the bad guy, then it's fine if I ruin myself." Esther Lyuh responded, "No, Hye-geol is really good on TV. And in the recent interview, he looked very handsome," showing affection as she comforted her younger husband.

anjee85@sportschosun.com