Ryu Soo-young Says He and Park Ha-sun Don’t Talk Much at Home... "My Wife Says I’m Too Noisy" ('Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ryu Soo-young drew laughs with his never-ending food talk.

The first episode of the full-scale real street-food documentary "Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4," which aired on Friday the 3rd and was co-produced by MBN and Channel S, featured a special Daejeon edition built entirely on viewers’ suggestions, with Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin), Um Ki-joon, and Ryu Soo-young. The team tracked down a long-standing Yukgaejang restaurant with a 50-year history and a recipe passed down from a court lady in the royal kitchen of the Joseon Dynasty. They then visited a 100-year-old restaurant serving North Korean-style pheasant noodles and Um Ki-joon’s trusted favorite beef restaurant, delivering both flavor and entertainment from the very first episode.

On this day in Daejeon, Jun Hyun-moo said, "'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan' is back for season 4. In this tough flood of content, can you believe we’re already at season 4?" He shared his excitement. In fact, "Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan" has traveled across 99 streets and uncovered 318 hidden restaurants, sweeping various broadcasting awards and even ranking No. 1 in travel book sales. Jun Hyun-moo added, "To thank our viewers and restaurant owners, we prepared a season 4 congratulatory opening rice cake and a 'viewer plan.'" At the first stop, the long-established Yukgaejang restaurant, the two men tasted green onion Yukgaejang made with the secret recipe handed down from the royal kitchen. They kept saying, "The texture is fun" and "This is amazing," whetting their appetites from the very first meal.

After warming up their stomachs, Jun Hyun-moo said, "We brought in some serious firepower for the first guest of season 4," introducing skilled actor Um Ki-joon and Ryu Soo-young, who boasts 300 million cumulative YouTube views and is known as a guiding light for people who do not know how to cook. The four then headed straight to a famous pheasant noodle restaurant in Daejeon. As the owner rushed out barefoot to greet them warmly, Pyongyang-style king dumplings arrived first. Ryu Soo-young admired them, saying, "You can tell these were handmade," and smiled as soon as he took a bite. After tasting the pheasant noodle broth, he said, "Wow, so this is what it tastes like. It’s seasoned more than I expected," and showed off a very enthusiastic mukbang by drinking the broth three times.

While Ryu Soo-young was radiating expert-level confidence, Jun Hyun-moo quietly turned to Um Ki-joon, who was savoring the pheasant noodles, and politely said, "This is the kind of story our Ki-joon hyung should be telling." Um Ki-joon waved it off, saying, "We’re not that far apart in age," but Jun Hyun-moo pressed on, calling him "Ki-joon hyung." Um Ki-joon then firmly stressed, "We’re one year apart!" and the room burst into laughter. Meanwhile, Ryu Soo-young kept the food talk going, saying, "Emperor Gojong’s favorite food was noodles." Hearing that, Jun Hyun-moo suddenly asked, "Do you not talk much with your wife, Park Ha-sun, at home?" Without hesitation, Ryu Soo-young laughed it off and said, "She tells me I’m too noisy."

In the cheerful atmosphere, Jun Hyun-moo said, "The next stop is also a restaurant recommended by a viewer. But that viewer is actually here with us." As everyone tilted their heads in confusion, Um Ki-joon quietly raised his hand and revealed that he was the viewer in question. He then introduced his favorite beef restaurant, saying, "Whenever I come near Chungcheong-do, this is the first place I always stop by." On the way there, Jun Hyun-moo asked Um Ki-joon, who married late at 48 last year, how he met his wife. Um Ki-joon said, "We just met naturally at an event like this, and I was hooked," adding, "I thought, 'If I’m with this person, my later years will be full of laughter.'" When asked about plans for children, he shyly said, "First, I’d like one daughter." Ryu Soo-young, who is raising a 10-year-old daughter, smiled warmly and said, "My daughter is all grown up now and even scolds me. It feels like I have two wives, but she’s still cute." Jun Hyun-moo also drew attention by confessing, "I do have a desire to become a girl dad someday."

Finally arriving at the highlight of Um Ki-joon’s viewer plan, the four men began grilling inside skirt steak, the hidden cut at the beef restaurant. With Ryu Soo-young, the self-proclaimed food expert, taking charge of the tongs, Jun Hyun-moo clapped as soon as he took a bite. After finishing the tanguk made with beef tendon, he asked Ryu Soo-young for food tips. Ryu Soo-young generously shared his own recipe, saying, "I recently made ssamjang butter." On the other hand, Um Ki-joon said, "I’m not very good at cooking. By the time rehearsal for the play ends, it’s already past 10 p.m. When I get home, my wife cooks a lot for me," and shared sweet newlywed updates. Jun Hyun-moo sighed and said, "That must be really nice. If you live alone, it’s 100% delivery food," drawing both sympathy and laughter.