Hwang Jung-min's Dramatically Changed Look and the Secret to Removing His Red Flush: "I Did My Makeup Like Special Effects" ('Pinggyego')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hwang Jung-min drew a line against appearing on 'Punghyanggo' during 'Pinggyego.'

On the 4th, the YouTube content 'Pinggyego' featured actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon.

Jung Ho-yeon said, "At Cannes this time, senior had extremely curly hair. He came to dinner after doing his hair himself, and it felt like Jeong-cheong from 'Shinsegae' had come back to life. But he really looked great." Hwang Jung-min then complained, "My hair is curly, so when I wash it, it turns all wavy. I hate it so much."

While talking about hair, Zo In-sung looked at Yoo Jae-suk's face and changed the subject, saying, "You did your makeup today. I didn't do any makeup. I feel a little betrayed, hyung. Aren't you supposed to be someone who doesn't wear makeup?" Yoo Jae-suk looked flustered and replied, "I did it because they said they would do it for me."

Zo In-sung then complained, "Go wash your face. You need to show your bare face. When they asked, 'Are you going to do makeup today?' I said it was fine. Doing your hair was about keeping the minimum courtesy, but for makeup, you should greet people with a bare face."

After Zo In-sung's teasing, Yoo Jae-suk asked Hwang Jung-min, "Did you do makeup?" Hwang Jung-min replied, "A lot. I did it almost like special effects makeup. If I take it off, my face gets red, right? So I did it like special effects makeup." He also showed humility, saying, "In-sung is handsome, so it doesn't matter. For people like us, you have to pile it on."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min appeared on the YouTube channel 'ELLE Korea' on the 1st and became a hot topic for his strikingly changed visuals ahead of a photo shoot. Hwang Jung-min, who was recently reported to have quit drinking, drew attention with sharper facial features and a clearer complexion, unlike the reddish skin tone often called a "drinking flush."

wjlee@sportschosun.com