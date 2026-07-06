Go Ah-sung Breaks Down in Tears Remembering Her Mother's Third Anniversary... Then Surprises Everyone With a Twist: "My Chest Is Too Big"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Go Ah-sung shed tears as she recalled her mother, who raised three daughters. Even in the somber atmosphere, she ended the shoot on a warm note by making everyone laugh with an unexpected remark.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel Yeouido Parenting Club released a video titled "A Daughter Talk for City Women That Made Us Laugh, Relate, and Suddenly Burst Into Tears | City Women Shelter EP.06."

That day, Go Ah-sung, Kim Min-kyung, and Charles Enter shared a range of stories under the theme of "all daughters in Korea." They spoke candidly about everything from the emotions they felt among siblings to realistic experiences that daughters can relate to, including holiday traditions and funeral customs.

The conversation naturally turned to their mothers, and Go Ah-sung could not hold back her emotions as she introduced the "Mother Book" written by her mother herself. The book contained memories of her mother's childhood, married life, and the feelings she had when she gave birth to her daughters.

In particular, Go Ah-sung broke down in tears while reading her mother's answer to the question, "What is happiness?" Her mother had written, "Life will rise and fall like waves and repeat itself, but let us simply love ourselves." The other cast members also teared up, sharing the moment with deep empathy.

Go Ah-sung lost her mother to a chronic illness in 2021. She has continued to express her longing for her mother ever since. Last year, on the third anniversary of her mother's death, she moved many people when she recalled memories of the four family members, saying, "The four women lived together so happily without a father."

The broadcast did not end with tears alone. As the three wrapped up Season 1, they hugged each other tightly, and Go Ah-sung lightened the mood by saying, "My chest is too big." Kim Min-kyung then playfully shot back, "Are you crazy? No, it's fine," turning the set into a scene of laughter.

Meanwhile, Go Ah-sung has chosen "The Miracle of the Namiya General Store" as her next project.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com