[Interview 3] Shin Ye-eun: "An entertainment show type? I used to dance well, but now I’m more self-conscious"

Photo courtesy of NPO Entertainment

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Shin Ye-eun is one of the most closely watched young actresses today.

From Park Yeon-jin, the notorious villain in The Glory, to her roles in Jeongnyeoni, 18 Again, and Not_found, she has left a strong impression with bold, memorable characters. This time, too, she played Yuk Hari in Doctor on the Edge and completed a medical human romance with Lee Jae-wook, proving that she can handle any genre or character. Even as she keeps taking on new genres and new roles, she continues to earn praise, which shows just how solid her acting foundation is.

"I used to feel pressured. Now I just think I should trust myself and trust the team I’m working with. If I take on a challenge and feel that my acting is lacking, I tell the director and ask for help. I’ve experienced how reassuring it is to have people around me, so I think I’ll keep building that kind of environment going forward."

Photo courtesy of KT Studio Genie

What makes her even more interesting is that this actress, who acts so well, also has a strong sense for entertainment shows.

"Entertainment shows are always fun and enjoyable. Still, I do worry about what if I can’t live up to expectations. I used to be able to dance well, but at some point, as I got older, I became much more self-conscious. I’ve also become a little more timid. It’s not that I refuse to do variety shows. It’s more that I now wonder whether I can do well. But if people trust me and give me the chance...."

There were even rumors that her agency had imposed a 'dance ban' because of Shin Ye-eun’s overwhelming dance moves.

"Actually, my company is not the kind that suppresses me or stops me from doing things. I had to do a project like The Glory, and if I went too far, I worried that the image might keep coming to mind when people watched the work. So at one point, I think I held myself back a little."

Photo courtesy of KT Studio Genie

Shin Ye-eun, who excels in both variety shows and acting, plans to keep walking her own path steadily.

"In my early 20s, before my debut, I had never really experienced a major failure in acting or in life. I got into the school I wanted, took the roles I wanted, and received praise from people around me, so even when someone told me I was wrong, I wasn’t deeply hurt. As I approach 30, I think I’m going through the failures and pain I’ve experienced over the years and learning how to respond more flexibly within them. Sometimes, when I listen to old songs, I miss those days, and the dreams and passion of youth can make people emotional. But I’m truly grateful for those feelings and for the moments when I get sentimental. If I had become too indifferent and started thinking, 'Whatever happens, happens,' I would have been very sad. I’ve always acted with excitement since middle school, and if that feeling disappeared, I think I would be devastated. I’m grateful that this job still gives me things to worry about and struggle with."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com