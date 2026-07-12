"Talking to the Camera"... Daughter Suddenly Changed After a Year, Leaving Family in Shock... "She Was Gaslit by Her Ex-Husband" ('Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] A daughter who returned to her parents after a year leaves them shocked with bizarre behavior that is hard to understand.

Episode 176 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday the 13th, features the "helicopter couple," who have been caring for their granddaughter and continuing their late-life parenting. The broadcast will reveal the unbelievable changes in their younger daughter, who returned home after leaving for Seoul about a year ago. A shocking story is set to unfold about what happened to the daughter, who had once been more capable and sharp than anyone else.

In the observation footage, the younger daughter talks to herself toward empty space or continues speaking as if she were having a conversation with someone while looking straight into the camera. She also repeatedly gives off-topic answers to her parents' questions and appears unable to follow the flow of the conversation. As her incomprehensible behavior continues, the studio falls silent, and the MCs are stunned, saying, "What on earth happened?"

The wife recalls that her younger daughter, who had gone from Busan to Seoul, returned after about a year as a completely different person and began spouting strange remarks. She added, "She used to be smart and very capable. But now her mind seems to come and go, and I just can't handle it. She even laughs to herself for no reason," heightening viewers' curiosity.

After watching the younger daughter's condition with a grave expression throughout the recording, Dr. Oh Eun-young delivers a shocking diagnosis, saying, "There is clearly a problem. She is showing symptoms of 'this.' She needs active professional treatment." Her assessment causes a stir in the studio, and the family is left speechless. What exactly is happening to the younger daughter, and what is causing it?

About his daughter's strange transformation, the husband claims, "The younger daughter changed like that after being gaslit by her ex-husband." But the younger daughter herself leaves a meaningful remark, saying, "Don't try to find out about my ex-husband. I don't even know much about that person." Later, the younger daughter, who had been watching the recording from the waiting room, gathers her courage and steps into the studio, revealing the truth about her marriage that even her family had not known, bringing the couple to tears.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com