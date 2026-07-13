Lee Hyori Suggests Breaking Up... "Some Relationships Are Better Off Ending" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon will deliver sharp advice to a couple with a 12-year age gap.

In episode 4 of JTBC's variety show 'Love War,' which airs on Tuesday the 14th, Yewon joins as a special diplomat while a couple with a 12-year age gap appears and enters a grueling relationship battle.

The 1988-born girlfriend, who gives her boyfriend full-body massages, cleans his ears, and even handles housework, says, "I don't want to become my boyfriend's mother," after worrying that she has been caring for him like a son. She then opens up, saying, "It doesn't have to be someone older, but I wish he were a man." On the other hand, the 2000-born boyfriend says, "My girlfriend always looks down on me," and vents his frustration, saying he is angry because she keeps lecturing and trying to teach him.

As the conflict deepens, the four panelists reportedly shouted in unison when the girlfriend told her boyfriend, "Ask for permission even to go to the bathroom." Lee Hyori was visibly stunned and said, "Is the bathroom a personal schedule?" Kim Hee-chul shook his head at the girlfriend's attempt to control even his bathroom trips, saying, "She'd probably monitor bowel movements too."

Tension reportedly peaked as Lee Hyori gave her blunt advice, saying, "Some relationships are better off breaking up," and Seo Jang-hoon followed with a cutting remark: "I even doubt this is love."

The full story behind the 12-years-older girlfriend's 'bathroom control incident' that united Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Yewon, as well as the couple's conflict after being hit with the blunt verdict that "breaking up would be better," can be seen in the full broadcast of 'Love War.'

Meanwhile, 'Love War' airs every Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.