"Grooving in Army Pants"... GOT7's Yugyeom Surprises Fans with 'Do Not Do It' Challenge During Leave

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] GOT7 member Yugyeom is drawing an enthusiastic response from fans after joining the viral "Do Not Do It" challenge, which has recently been making a comeback.

On the 12th, Yugyeom posted a short challenge video on his social media account along with the message, "#Do Not Do It, posting this for Ahgase."

In the video, Yugyeom showed off his signature smooth groove and relaxed expression as he performed the challenge's key choreography. He appeared to be on leave from military service, wearing army pants and a black T-shirt. With his natural dance lines and still-impressive performance skills, he helped fuel the renewed popularity of the trend.

Member Bambam also left a playful comment, asking, "You did it too?" Yugyeom replied, "Yeah," showing the group's warm chemistry.

"Do Not Do It" is a track from GOT7's 2015 mini album Just Right. As its point choreography has recently been rediscovered on short-form platforms, the challenge has spread quickly. With idols and influencers joining in one after another, the so-called "Do Not Do It Challenge" continues to gain momentum on social media.

Fans also left supportive comments such as, "It means even more because the original singer did it himself," "I've been waiting for Yugyeom's version," and "The best gift for Ahgase."

Meanwhile, Yugyeom enlisted in September last year as a member of the Republic of Korea Army Band and is currently fulfilling his military service. He continues to stay in touch with fans through content filmed during leave and through social media.

Jo Min-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.