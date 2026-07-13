Winner's Lee Seung-hoon Shifts from Idol to Seller?..."He Personally Inspects Even a Single Towel"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Lee Seung-hoon of the group Winner has reportedly taken on a new challenge, moving beyond his singing career to directly run various online platforms and sell products himself.

Lee Seung-hoon has recently been collaborating with a range of brands through the shopping platform he operates and has also been actively promoting products himself. He has been using his social networking service to push promotions as well. In his social networking service posts, he has shared photos taken with brand representatives and announced collaboration news, showing how seriously he is approaching platform operations.

According to the posts released, Lee Seung-hoon recently visited a domestic towel factory in person, toured the production site, and carefully examined towels himself as he appeared to move into sales. He is currently expanding his own content and collaborative products by working with the towel brand to launch limited-edition towels.

In a previous post, Lee Seung-hoon also directly expressed his ambition about working as a seller, saying, "I want to grow into a platform where people can discover collaborations and tastes from various brands and celebrities," revealing his determination to build his business.

Fans have been showing their support, leaving comments such as, "It's great to see him personally putting in the effort for his business," "He is a representative I can trust because he handles promotion himself," "He seems to work just as hard on business as he does on idol activities," and "I hope he succeeds."

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-hoon has been active in a variety of fields, including entertainment shows and content production, while continuing to communicate with fans alongside his activities with Winner.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.