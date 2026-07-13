Jee Seok-jin’s TikTok comeback goes viral... 4.8 million views for first video in four years

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster Jee Seok-jin is drawing a strong response after resuming his TikTok activity for the first time in about four years.

On the 13th, Jee Seok-jin’s team said he had recently released a short-form video titled "What.. What did you say??" on his official TikTok account.

The video quickly became a hot topic after its release and had surpassed 4.8 million views as of that day. His official TikTok account also had more than 213 followers.

In the past, Jee Seok-jin has also used TikTok to connect with users by sharing trending challenges, role-play clips, and short comedy skits. One of the videos on his account even drew about 70 million views at its peak, showing how much attention it received.

He is also actively running Instagram and his personal YouTube channel, "Ji Seokjin World." The channel currently has about 670,000 subscribers and continues to enjoy steady popularity.

Meanwhile, Jee Seok-jin is active as a regular cast member of SBS variety show "Running Man." Recently, he expanded his activities by forming the project mixed duo CHOONGJU JI-C with actress Ji Ye-eun.

CHOONGJU JI-C is set to release its second single, "AQUA," on the 17th. The new song comes about a year after its first single, "Milkshake," and is raising fans’ expectations.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.