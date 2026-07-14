"I've Lost Too Much Weight"...Chef Sung Anh Looks Half His Size Two Months After Wine Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Chef Sung Anh, who had paused his social media activity after the "wine swap controversy," has shared an update for the first time in about two months. His noticeably gaunt appearance after a long absence has raised concern among fans.

On the 13th, Sung Anh posted several photos on his social media along with a message that read, "I am always happy to share even a little of the story of Mosu and myself with you. I sincerely hope the time we spent together remains a joyful memory for everyone."

This was his first update since he posted an apology in May over the "wine swap controversy." He also added the hashtag "This is how you should spend a vacation" and shared food photos, scenes from his kitchen routine, and pictures of himself.

In the photos, Sung Anh was smiling brightly in front of a cutting board, but his face looked noticeably thinner than before. His sharper jawline and more emaciated appearance prompted fans to express concern for his health.

Netizens left comments such as, "You've lost so much weight," "I hope you take care of your health first," "Your face looks half its size," "You must have been through a lot," and "We're rooting for you," sending messages of support to Sung Anh.

The photos also showed him working in the kitchen with fellow chefs, fully focused on cooking. Sung Anh drew attention by showing his unchanged professionalism as he stirred a pot and concentrated on the preparation. Fans welcomed his return, saying, "It's great to see you cooking again," "Welcome back, Chef," and "Please show us your best side again at Mosu."

In April, Sung Anh became the center of controversy after an online community claimed that his restaurant Mosu had served a wine that was about 100,000 won cheaper than the one originally presented to a customer who ordered a wine pairing.

As the controversy spread, Sung Anh posted a lengthy apology on social media in May, saying, "I sincerely apologize once again for disappointing you with inadequate service," and added, "I deeply apologize to the customers involved."

After keeping a low profile in public, Sung Anh shared another update on social media about two months later. While his thinner appearance worried fans, his return to the kitchen and renewed focus on cooking have drawn attention as he makes another effort to rebuild trust.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.