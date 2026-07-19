Kim Jung-hwa and Yoo Eun-sung Reveal the Real Reason They Left for the U.S. Right After Their Wedding: "I Didn't Want to Work Riding on My Wife's Fame"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Jung-hwa and CCM singer Yoo Eun-sung have spoken for the first time about why they left for the United States soon after getting married.

On the 18th, a video titled "Stories Told for the First Time Today | Why We Left for the U.S. Right After Getting Married | How We Overcame Marital Fights" was uploaded to Kim Jung-hwa's channel.

In the video, the couple candidly explained why they went to the United States after marrying in 2013. Yoo Eun-sung said, "I thought I was fairly well known in the CCM scene, but Kim Jung-hwa is much more famous and recognized than I am. From my perspective, I didn't want to work after marriage by riding on Kim Jung-hwa's name. That was why, right after we got married, I took a two-year sabbatical and went to the U.S. to do ministry at a small church."

He added, "We debuted in the same year, and I had never taken a break in 14 years of activity. Jung-hwa also said she wanted to live abroad, so we decided to spend two years at a very small church in the U.S., doing volunteer work and ministry. What I wanted to say was that I had no intention of working while leaning on Kim Jung-hwa's name."

Regarding Kim Jung-hwa's hiatus from activities due to life in the U.S. and childbirth, he said, "We shared the same perspective. My wife said that while being active is important, raising children is a more noble thing than anything else." He continued, "She said that raising children together with her husband is a noble, honorable, and precious task above all else."

He went on to say, "I thought Jung-hwa could return someday in any role. She could come back as an actress, or she could reappear as a CEO running a business, as she is now."

Kim Jung-hwa also opened up about how her view of life has changed. She said, "I recently filmed a movie, and the director told me that I looked very different from my old image, that I seemed much more relaxed, and that this might actually help me find my own acting color. It was very helpful."

She added, "In the past, I thought I had to go only one way. If that didn't work, I felt devastated, like a failure and a loser. I went through my teens and 20s with those complex feelings and a lot of depression."

But after marriage and childbirth, she said she began to rethink her values and direction in life. "I realized that I had no idea what I was pursuing, and that I had no purpose or vision," she said. "Now I am grateful, and I am satisfied with my life."

She continued, "Even if it is not this path, my path may be somewhere else. Even if this path does not work out, I think that is part of the process, and there can be new realizations there too. So rather than feeling depressed, I think I feel grateful."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.