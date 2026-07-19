Park Jin-young, a Stockholder Worth 360 Billion Won, Reveals His Mansion With a Basketball Court... His Two Daughters Also Appear ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun Reporter] Park Jin-young of JYP will reveal his daily life at his mansion.

On the 18th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Omniscient Interfering View' released a teaser featuring Park Jin-young, the head of JYP.

In the teaser, his manager said about Park Jin-young's daily routine, "He breaks his day down minute by minute and carries out his schedule. He said he wants to show the best stage as a dance singer until he turns 60, so he has kept up his daily routine every day for more than 20 years without missing a single day."

Park Jin-young also showed how he has taken care of his health by taking oil every morning and wearing toe socks every day for the past two years. In particular, he explained why he wears toe socks, saying, "If the five toes move separately, it helps you keep your balance. Even if you live the same way, you feel much less tired."

He also said he works out every day and focused on fitness in a spacious exercise room equipped with a variety of workout machines. When praised for having no sagging in his face, he joked, "You just have to make it exercise," adding, "You need to stretch the facial muscles vertically," and shared his anti-aging facial exercise tips.

As a well-known basketball fan, Park Jin-young also drew attention by installing a basketball court inside his home. However, when his shots kept missing, Jun Hyun-moo made everyone laugh with a blunt remark: "For a house with a basketball court, you really don't make many shots."

The teaser also showed his life as a father of two daughters. Park Jin-young warmly hugged his two daughters after they woke up in the morning, and the girls greeted him by saying, "I love you." He expressed his deep affection for them, saying, "I want to be the best father."

Meanwhile, according to a survey released in March by the Korea CXO Research Institute on individual shareholders holding more than 100 million won in stock value among major domestic culture and content stocks, Park Jin-young's stock holdings were valued at 362.7 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.